Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,044.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $162,044.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,486.13 or 0.07074250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 4,883 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

