Mirrored Apple Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,149.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $222,149.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $172.99 or 0.00351038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 113,009 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.