Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $174.15 or 0.00360323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $107,872.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 111,961 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

