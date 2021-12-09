Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $632.95 or 0.01316833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $14.53 million and $49,539.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,962 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

