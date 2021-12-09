Mist One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. Mist has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $1.82 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

