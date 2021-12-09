Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 241.80 ($3.21). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 235.40 ($3.12), with a volume of 709,229 shares.

MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 276 ($3.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 368 ($4.88).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.14), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($38,530.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169 shares of company stock valued at $41,484.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

