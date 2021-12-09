Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0650

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $27.51 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00209811 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

