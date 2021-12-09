Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $456.49

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $456.49 and traded as high as $465.10. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $460.99, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

