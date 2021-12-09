MKM Partners Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $67.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $62.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.
UNFI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22.
In other news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
