MKM Partners Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $67.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $62.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

UNFI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

