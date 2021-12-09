Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $153,919,735. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

