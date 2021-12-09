Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Up 2.4%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 6,709,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,256,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

