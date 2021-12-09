Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $96.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

