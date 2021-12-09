Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.22

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $17,097.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.00393046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.