Monero Price Reaches $190.63 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Monero has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $177.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $190.63 or 0.00393046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,043,132 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.