MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Top Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, MONK has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $481,386.24 and approximately $1,901.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00020515 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.