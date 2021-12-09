Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,851,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 414,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

