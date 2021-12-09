Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 47,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.