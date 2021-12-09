Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.