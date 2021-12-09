Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

