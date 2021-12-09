Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

