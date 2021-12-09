Monte Financial Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

