Monte Financial Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.