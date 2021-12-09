Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,464,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $548,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 34,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

