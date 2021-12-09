Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

