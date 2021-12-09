Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

