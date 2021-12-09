Monte Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

