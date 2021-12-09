Monument Capital Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

