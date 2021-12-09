MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $148,622.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00320936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

