Morgan Stanley Acquires 127,601 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.53 million, a PE ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

