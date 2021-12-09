Morgan Stanley Acquires 173,984 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $867.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

