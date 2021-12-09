Morgan Stanley Acquires 27,171 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 62.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

VKI stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

