Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.90% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

