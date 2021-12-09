Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,997,848 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 3,028.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.02% of Evofem Biosciences worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $395,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.16. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

