Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,658 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $18,671,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 338.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,266,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,153 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,656. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.