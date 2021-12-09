Morgan Stanley Acquires 94,173 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $57.66.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

