Morgan Stanley Acquires New Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

