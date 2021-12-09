Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNR stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

