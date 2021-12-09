Morgan Stanley Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $144.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,292. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $52,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

