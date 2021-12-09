Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $515.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

