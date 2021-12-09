Morgan Stanley Buys 10,269 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $40,684,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.