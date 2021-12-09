Morgan Stanley Buys 223,968 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 3,858.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Global Ship Lease worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1,055.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

