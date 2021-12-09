Morgan Stanley Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $251.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.57.

NYSE CMI opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

