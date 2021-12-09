Morgan Stanley Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $251.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.
CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.57.
NYSE CMI opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.