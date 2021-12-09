Morgan Stanley Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 1,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.