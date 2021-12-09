Morgan Stanley Cuts RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $30.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.50 to $30.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $555.21 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.46.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 23.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

