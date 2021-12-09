Morgan Stanley Cuts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $49.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. 5,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,397. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sonos by 71.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $22,060,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $388,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

