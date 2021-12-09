Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of 89bio worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

