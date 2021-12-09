Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of NexGen Energy worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,863,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.08. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

