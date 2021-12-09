Morgan Stanley Downgrades Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Equal Weight

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPO. Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $120,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.