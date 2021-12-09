Morgan Stanley Downgrades Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Equal Weight

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPO. Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.
Shares of SNPO stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $120,000.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
