Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

