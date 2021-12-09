Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

