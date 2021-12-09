Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years.
Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
